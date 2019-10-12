Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins got their season going with four games on the road, but the Black and Gold finally will drop the puck on their home schedule on Saturday.

Boston hosts the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night at TD Garden, marking the first time the B’s will occupy their recently-renovated locker room.

Perhaps the biggest, and most notable change in the dressing room is the status of the famous Spoked-B that used to lie in the middle of the room. The logo now can be found suspended from the ceiling, giving the room a new sleek look.

