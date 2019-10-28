Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins played back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday. And Boston found plenty of success both nights.

After going down midway through the first period of Sunday night’s contest against the New York Rangers, the Bruins bounced back in the second period, and in a big way. Patrice Bergeron (hat trick) Brad Marchand (two goals, three assists) and Charlie Coyle (one goal, one assist) helped lead the Bruins to victory with four unanswered goals in the second period. David Pastrnak had five assists on the night.

Despite a late-game push, the onslaught was too much for the Rangers to overcome, leading to Boston’s third win in a row.

Henrick Lundvisk stopped just 21 of the 25 shots he faced, and was replaced by Alexandar Georgiev in the third. Meanwhile, Jaroslav Halak pushed away 16 shots by the Rangers.

The Bruins move to 8-1-2 with the win while the Rangers fall to 3-5-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

AN EARLY RANGERS EDGE

It wasn’t all sunshine and roses for the B’s in the first.

Boston started off strong, finding several quality opportunities in front of the net in the first. Both squads found themselves on the power play early in the period, but neither would capitalize on the opportunity.

The Rangers struck first, taking a 1-0 lead midway through the period on a goal potted by Michael Haley, his first of the season.

New York had a chance to take a two-goal lead after Brad Marchand was called for hitting Jacob Trouba with a high stick with 7:43 on the clock. But hearty efforts from both Jaroslav Halak and Charlie McAvoy helped the Bruins kill their second penalty of the night.

Despite outshooting the Rangers 10-7, the Bruins wound up down one after 20 minutes.

BRUINS GET THINGS BREWIN’

It didn’t take long for the Bruins to take control of Sunday’s contest.

Patrice Bergeron netted the Bruins’ first goal of the evening just 11 seconds into the period, lifting one behind Lundqvist while he was tangled up with David Pastrnak following a delayed penalty. (And the netminder certainly didn’t like the call.)

Marchand followed that up with a goal of his own just 57 seconds later.

Any bit of room and Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) can make it happen. pic.twitter.com/IDjqoqBQ16 — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2019

Charlie Coyle joined in on the fun less than 10 minutes later, potting Boston’s third goal of the period. It was the Weymouth, Mass. native’s first goal of the season.

But they didn’t stop there.

Marchand notched his second goal of the period less than two minutes later, making it 4-1 B’s.

It was one of the most thrilling periods of the season, to say the least.

IT’S NOT OVER UNTIL IT’S OVER

The Rangers pushed back in the final 20 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the second-period onslaught.

Zdeno Chara wasted no time netting the B’s fifth goal of the game, taking just 43 seconds to do so.

The Rangers managed to get one back on a Pavel Buchnevich slap shot midway through the third. But Bergeron netted his second goal of the night less than three minutes later.

After Chara left the ice for a delay of game penalty with 2:08 to play, Chris Kreider cut the B’s lead in half. Skjei scored his first goal of the season 21 seconds later, making it a two-point game with less than two minutes to play.

But Bergeron sealed the deal for the B’s with an empty netter, earning himself a hat trick with 45 seconds left on the clock.

And that’s all she wrote from Masidon Square Garden, as Boston skated off with a 7-4 victory.

UP NEXT

The Bruins head back to Boston for a three-game homestand, starting with Tuesday night’s contest against the San Jose Sharks. Tip-off at TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images