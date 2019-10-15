Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t expect to see many regulars playing for the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The C’s are set to play their preseason finale at Quicken Loans Arena, and they’re not going to run the risk of any key players getting hurt. The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn listed the players who didn’t even travel to Cleveland for the game, and it’s a lengthy list.

Sorry replace Kemba with one of the Smarts. Kemba isn’t in Cleveland either. #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 15, 2019

So who will be on the Celtics roster for Tuesday’s game then? Well…

Carsen Edwards

Tacko Fall

Kaiser Gates

Javonte Green

Yante Maten

Semi Ojeleye

Vincent Poirier

Max Strus

Brad Wanamaker

Tremont Waters

Grant Williams

Robert Williams

Romeo Langford will be out after getting injured during Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Of course, this is a preseason game, so you can’t expect the key players to be logging meaningful minutes, especially after taking part in the first three games. Still, let’s hope no Celtics fans are going to Tuesday’s game in hopes of seeing the likes of Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images