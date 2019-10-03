The bad news just keeps coming for the Mystics.
Washington saw star forward Elena Delle Donne exit Game 2 of the WNBA Finals midway through the first quarter with what originally was described as back spasms. Now, and MRI has revealed even more bad news.
Delle Donne has a “small herniated disk,” according to a statement released by the Mystics on Wednesday, and “is currently undergoing treatment” for the injury.
Her status will be updated Saturday, one day prior to Game 3 of the WNBA Finals in Connecticut against the red-hot Sun.
Tip-off for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images