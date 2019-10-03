Grant Williams seems to be enjoying his time with the Boston Celtics thus far.
The University of Tennessee product on Wednesday was filmed hitting 10 consecutive 3-pointers during Day 2 of Boston’s training camp, with third-year guard Jayson Tatum talking trash in his ear for the entirety of the streak.
According to Williams, things like this are a rather common occurrence.
“might be one of the funniest teams i’ve been on. wish people could hear what he was saying😂😂😂,” Williams wrote.
The Celtics begin their preseason slate with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at TD Garden.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images