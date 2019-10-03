Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grant Williams seems to be enjoying his time with the Boston Celtics thus far.

The University of Tennessee product on Wednesday was filmed hitting 10 consecutive 3-pointers during Day 2 of Boston’s training camp, with third-year guard Jayson Tatum talking trash in his ear for the entirety of the streak.

According to Williams, things like this are a rather common occurrence.

“might be one of the funniest teams i’ve been on. wish people could hear what he was saying😂😂😂,” Williams wrote.

The Celtics begin their preseason slate with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images