The time has arrived, Bruins fans.

Thursday marks the beginning of Boston’s season, as it’ll take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Having returned much of the same lineup as last campaign, there really aren’t a ton of questions surrounding the Bruins.

But in this episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen preview the upcoming season and share some of their bold predictions. They also whip around the league and give their thoughts on each division before wrapping up with conference and Stanley Cup Final predictions.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images