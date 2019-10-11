Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A few games into the new season, there’s really not much for the Boston Bruins to be mad about.

The B’s kicked off their season with a four-game road trip, which concludes Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche. The first three games all were victories, including wins over a pair of teams that many pundits have high hopes for in the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

So who and what has stood out the most so far? In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen assessed the Bruins through one week of play.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images