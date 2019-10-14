Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand has been known to stir things up on the ice over the course of his career. And while some of those antics have gotten the Bruins forward in trouble with the NHL, what he did Monday actually was pretty hilarious.

While trying to get to the bench in the midst of Boston’s eventual 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, Marchand gave Maxime Comtois a bit of a push. Comtois attempted to retaliate with an elbow hit, but Marchand was a bit too quick.

Take a look:

You gotta be quicker than that, Maxime.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images