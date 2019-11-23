Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say Kendrick Perkins does not like Kyrie Irving.

The former Celtics big man was critical of Irving throughout last season, but took his criticism to another level after the star point guard left Boston for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. And, well, that trend continued Saturday night after news broke that Irving, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, will not make his TD Garden return Wednesday.

Perkins, like most Green Teamers (including Paul Pierce), believes Irving is taking the coward’s way out.

Check out this tweet:

Kyrie looked at the schedule before the season started and planned this whole injury thing because he didn’t want to go back to Boston this upcoming week!!! He didn’t want that smoke in the Bean Town. Smh — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 23, 2019

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Irving’s injury is legitimate and that he would play Wednesday night if he could. It’s also possible he’s making a concerted effort to avoid “that smoke.”

Either way, Celtics fans aren’t happy, and it’s hard to blame them.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images