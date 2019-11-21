Thursday’s game will have big implications both for the teams involved and fantasy owners alike.
The Houston Texans are set to host the Indianapolis Colts in the Week 12 opener, with the winner taking (for the moment) the top spot in the AFC South. Both squads are 6-4 heading into the game, with the Colts holding the tiebreaker by virtue of head-to-head record.
Both sides have a few notable fantasy players, and in what often is the penultimate week of the fantasy regular season, this game could be big for you.
So, here’s who you should start and sit in Colts vs. Texans:
START
Jacoby Brissett, QB, Colts. The Texans pass defense has never been good, and their front seven is worse without J.J. Watt. Brissett’s coming off a decent showing against the Jaguars, so he could do fine this week, as well.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts. Hines does his best work in the passing game, but Marlon Mack’s injury means Hines should see an increase in carries. Grab him on the waiver wire and start him.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans. This might seem like a no-brainer, but he is coming off a dreadful game against the Baltimore Ravens that might have you re-thinking things. For now, let’s assume that was an aberration and bank on a bounce-back performance.
Duke Johnson, RB, Texans. The Colts are decent against the rush, but Johnson can be effective in the passing game. If you are in a pinch at running back or even flex, Johnson might be worth a look.
SIT
Colts defense. They’re a middle-of-the-road unit in the first place, and the Texans do have plenty of weapons. There probably are better options even if you’re streaming.
Either Colts tight end. For one, Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron split work. When you consider neither has been overly exceptional this season, it’s probably best to take a raincheck on them.
Will Fuller, WR, Texans. His health status is uncertain, and when he’s active he’s typically just a deep threat. Fuller might be worth a look if active, but it seems to be just too big of a gamble.
Darren Fells, TE, Texans. Fells has been a delight for fantasy owners due to his recent propensity for scoring, but he really doesn’t offer much when he’s not in the end zone. Look elsewhere unless there are no other options.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports