There’s no room for error in Week 13.
With most fantasy football leagues, Week 13 is the final slate of regular season games, and for some, it’ll be the difference between getting a shot at the postseason or missing out.
Byes no longer are a factor, so only injuries will be limiting your lineup going forward, and each decision you make is a big one.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 13 starts and sits:
STARTS
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Wentz has done a great job this season of thoroughly disappointing his fantasy owners. However, if there’s ever been a time for him to look like a franchise quarterback, it’s this week against the Miami Dolphins.
Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
As you might expect from a rookie running back, Jacobs has had some really good and really not so good moments. But the Chiefs run defense stinks out loud, so there’s the potential for him to boom this week.
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Like the rest of the Rams, he’s been remarkably frustrating plenty of times this season, and four of his last five weeks have been underwhelming. But he very well could return to the stunning form we’ve grown to know against a dreadful Arizona secondary.
Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts
With Eric Ebron out the rest of the season, Doyle could be a useful fantasy option. Start him now and going forward since there are so few options at the position.
SITS
Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
He’s erratic and turns the ball over too much. He might not be the worst option, but there are probably safer choices.
James White, RB, New England Patriots
It appears we’ve hit the perplexing time of year where the Patriots decided to just wipe White from the game plan. He very well could be a heavy contributor against the Texans, but do you really want to take that risk?
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
Credit to Sutton for battling through a disastrous quarterback situation to remain one of the better receivers in the game. But against the Chargers this week? No thanks.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Green Bay Packers
We know tight end is thin, but Graham is such an afterthought in the Packers offense that he isn’t worth going out on a limb for.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images