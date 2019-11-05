Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things were going well for Jaroslav Halak on Monday until they, you know, weren’t.

The Boston Bruins goaltender bent but didn’t break early on as he faced a firing squad against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the floodgates eventually opened and things went south in the second period. With the Bruins up 3-0 in the period, Halak and the B’s proceeded to allow four unanswered goals, with the visitors’ go-ahead tally coming just moments before the horn sounded to end the frame.

That fourth goal sent Halak into a fit, with the backup netminder smashing his stick against the net and breaking it. That prompted the Penguins Twitter account to break out this very original joke from, what, 2009?

Lest we forget this came after Pittsburgh had to pull its starting goalie, Matt Murray, in the first period because he allowed three goals on 11 shots. Anyhoo, the Bruins ended up scoring three in the third period to earn the 6-4 comeback victory, and, to the surprise of many, the Penguins Twitter account reeled in the jokes the rest of the night.

Krug scores and it's a tie game. 4-4 with 11:46 left in the 3rd period. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 5, 2019

Marchand scores and it's 5-4 Bruins. 1:57 left in the 3rd period. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 5, 2019

Bergeron scores on the empty net. 6-4 Bruins with 13.2 left in the game. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 5, 2019

The Penguins fall to the Bruins on the road, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/3faznVIXMC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 5, 2019

Tough!

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images