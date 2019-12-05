The Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears will kick off Week 14 in a meeting between two teams that have massively underachieved this season — though that doesn’t seem like it will impact Dallas’ playoff hopes all that much.
Anywho, in many fantasy football leagues, Week 14 marks the start of the postseason. As such, there’s little room for error when it comes to setting your lineup, so you need to make sure you push all the right buttons.
Despite shortcomings on both teams, each side features players who are useful (and not so useful) in fantasy, so the matchup can’t be overlooked.
Here’s who you should start and sit in Cowboys vs. Bears:
START
Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys. Cooper might be the only Cowboys receiver worth starting. It’s concerning that he was shut down when he faced an elite pass defense in the Patriots, which certainly lowers his floor against the Bears. Still, Cooper is worth keeping in.
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys. This is the time of year where you might start overthinking things, and that might bait you into benching Prescott. But unless you have a better option with a far more favorable matchup, Prescott’s track record this season far outweighs risky performances in recent weeks.
David Montgomery, RB, Bears. Montgomery being increasingly involved in the passing game should be encouraging for fantasy owners. Despite the volatility of the Bears’ offense, one has to imagine Montgomery will be leaned on both in the air and on the ground no matter what.
Allen Robinson, WR, Bears. You could argue Robinson is the only must-start on the Bears. So, start him if you have him.
SIT
Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys. The Bears’ pass defense is pretty good, and Gallup has been uninspiring the past couple weeks from a fantasy perspective. Seldom has he provided useful fantasy performances when not reeling in touchdowns, so he might be a little too TD-dependent if you’re looking to limit risky plays in your lineup.
Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys. Sure, he found the end zone last week, but that only was Witten’s second score of the season. Although the tight end position around the league lacks depth, Witten hasn’t been involved enough in the offense.
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Bears. Please don’t start Mitchell Trubisky in a playoff/pivotal matchup.
Bears defense. This defense is fine, but you’ll notice that the big plays have been kept to a minimum this season, especially lately.
Thumbnail photo via Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports Images