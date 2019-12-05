The Boston Celtics initially identified Christmas Day as a potential return date for Gordon Hayward after he fractured his left hand Nov. 9.

But if Danny Ainge’s latest update on the veteran forward is any indication, Hayward might be back in the fold a bit sooner.

Hayward himself offered an encouraging update Tuesday, noting that while he’s still dealing with some soreness, his hybrid contact drills with coaches went well. The 29-year-old indicated he was ready to start “ramping up the live stuff,” and it looks like he could be doing so this weekend.

Danny Ainge said on @Toucherandrich that Gordon Hayward will probably practice with the team this weekend: "I don't want to get ahead of myself and get too excited about it, but I think he's progressing really well." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) December 5, 2019

The Celtics, who’ve gone 8-4 in Hayward’s absence entering Thursday, surely don’t want to rush the 10th-year pro back into action and risk further injury. But if Hayward continues to progress at a rapid rate and is able to return to ahead of schedule, it obviously would be a major boost for Boston. Outside of what Hayward brings on both ends of the floor, his availability would afford Brad Stevens a bit more flexibility with lineups and rotations and could open the door for some load management for other players on the roster, including Jayson Tatum, who’s yet to miss a game this season.

Boston returns to action Friday night when it hosts the Denver Nuggets.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images