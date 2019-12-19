Things could be going better for the Boston Bruins.

Though it hasn’t hurt them too much in the standings, the Bruins have been stumbling quite a bit lately, dropping six of their last seven games entering Thursday’s bout with the New York Islanders.

In the latest episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast”, NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen try to decipher what’s been going wrong for the B’s. They also give their take on the Taylor Hall trade and if Boston should have pursued him, as well as if the B’s should target new free agent Ilya Kovalchuk.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images