Jason Stone Injury Lawyers are helping NESN boost young peoples’ spirits during the holiday season.

NESN Connects will assemble 25 bicycles Friday, and they’ll be donated to foster children in the coming days. To assist our Sweet Bikes assembly and delivery drive, Jason Stone Injury Lawyers will provide helmets to accompany each bike.

The helmet donation comes as part of Jason Stone Injury Lawyers’ Brain Injury Prevention Program, through which Jason Stone Injury Lawyers provide helmets to school children with hopes that they will see it is cool to protect their brains.

We thank Jason Stone Injury Lawyers for donating the helmets to accompany the bikes being provided by NESN Connects.

Thumbnail photo via via NESN