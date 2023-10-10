The Yawkey Boys and Girls Club in Roxbury, Mass. is set to unveil a special project NESN and multiple other partners helped make a reality.

NESN aimed to find a way to give back to the community, and it was agreed that building a playground was the best way to do that.

“Play is so engrained in everything we do at NESN,” said Casey Blossom, head of NESN Connects and director of marketing and communications at NESN. “So as we were brainstorming new and different ways to activate our NESN Connects group in 2023, the idea of building a playground was really compelling. We see the benefits of play every day in the athletes that are on our air — it brings community together and we know it is a really powerful way for children to learn about the world and themselves. We’re proud to be building this playground for the Boys and Girls Club and grateful to all of our partners who helped make it happen.”

John Hollerbach, a contractor with Miracle Recreation, helped provide the materials for volunteers to build the playground for the Boys and Girls Club and also provided “guidance” for community projects.

Story continues below advertisement

“As part of our MAIF Kids Play platform and our partnership with Miracle Recreation, we seek out partners that have a desire to give back to their communities through enriching them with safe places to play,” said Ali O’Connor, Director of Impact Development at Make An Impact. “NESN replied to our outreach, asked to learn more and the rest is history. It’s so refreshing to find like-hearted people across the United States who see the importance of play in our youth.”

Executive director of the Boys and Girls Club at Roxbury, Mass. Alisa Drayton told NESN.com how important social interaction is for children.

“Physical activity is liberating,” Drayton told NESN.com.

Drayton pointed out how being physically active is a great way to relieve stress that children might experience and provide a mental reprieve.

Story continues below advertisement

NESN and the partners of the playground project collaborated with the children of the Boys and Girls Club to get their input on what they wanted out of the club. Drayton noted how valuable it was for the children to have a hand in something they designed. It also was important for the kids to see adults’ commitment to the project as the club hopes for more open-green spaces.

“The Boys & Girls Club — Yawkey Club of Roxbury has 300-350 members at their club,” O’Connor said. “They are doing great work with the children of this community and to be able to alleviate the financial burden of a new playground so they can focus on impacting the children of their club even further, is what it’s all about. This playground is Boston-themed and will truly become a staple in the Roxbury neighborhood and the club specifically.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at the Yawkey Boys and Girls Club on Oct. 26 at 5:00 p.m. ET.