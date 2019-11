Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Once again, Boston area Lexus dealers donated $50 to the Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Red Sox pitcher struck out an opposing team’s hitter this past season.

Well, this season Sox hurlers racked up 1,633 strikeouts bringing the total donation to over $81,000 in 2019. NESN’s Guerin Austin details what the donation means to the Greater Boston Food Bank and the people it serves.

Check out the full details in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greater Boston Food Bank