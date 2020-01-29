Nothing is set in stone, but Kemba Walker might be joining the growing list of NBA players changing their numbers this season.

Following the sudden and tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, players have tried to find ways to honor him. There has been a push around to retire Bryant’s number/numbers leaguewide, with the Dallas Maverick already retiring No. 24. Bryant switched numbers mid-career and has both No. 8 and No. 24 in the Staples Center rafters.

On Tuesday, Spencer Dinwiddie, Terrence Ross and Moe Harkless said they would be changing their No. 8 out of respect for Bryant. And following a win over the Miami Heat, Walker indicated he might do the same.

“I’m considering it,” Walker said, via NBC Sports Boston. “But not sure yet. I definitely have tons of respect for Kobe, but everybody mourns a little bit different, for me I’m thinking I would love to honor it by wearing it, that number. Kobe played hard each and every night, and I’d love to honor him by doing the same. So definitely thinking about it, but we’ll see.”

With Dinwiddie, Harkless and Ross changing numbers, there are 20 players in the league that still wear No. 8, and 12 that wear No. 24. The NBA does not typically allow players to make in-season number changes, but made an exception for Ross, Harkless and Dinwiddie, One has to think exceptions will continue to be made in this situation.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images