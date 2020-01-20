Raheem Mostert had a record-breaking performance in the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship victory over the Green Bay Packers.
But Mostert’s road to the NFL history books didn’t happen overnight.
The young running back has been in the league since 2015 and couldn’t find playing time anywhere despite being on the practice squads of various teams. Mostert was cut by six different teams before finding a home in San Francisco and is now headed to the Super Bowl for the first time.
Mostert's electric performance helped the 49ers get back to the big game for the first time since Super Bowl XLVII.
