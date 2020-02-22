Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the minors, Jeremy Lauzon established himself as a tough, physical kid that’s willing to drop the gloves every now and then.

And now he can say he’s scrapped in the top flight.

During the second period of the Boston Bruins’ meeting with the Calgary Flames on Friday, the young defenseman dropped the gloves with Matthew Tkachuk.

After the puck was dropped for a face-off, they decided to go. Tkachuk landed the first few punches, and it ultimately ended up being a pretty spirited bout.

You can watch the fight here.

This came after each team put up three goals apiece in the first period. So you could say the game hasn’t lacked in excitement.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports