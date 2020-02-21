Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will kick off the second half of their regular season without their starting point guard.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens on Thursday revealed Kemba Walker will not play in Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The star point guard currently is dealing with a sore knee and recently underwent a drain to reduce swelling, per Stevens.

Stevens says Walker’s injury is “short-term enough” that an appearance in the Lakers’ game is still possible, although he hasn’t asked the medical staff about it yet. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) February 21, 2020

Walker played 29 minutes in this past Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, tied for the second-highest mark among all players involved. His 23 points served as the second-highest total on Team Giannis.

Friday will mark the eighth game Walker has missed this season. In addition to knee injuries, he battled through neck and shoulder ailments earlier in the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images