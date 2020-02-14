Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum showed his superstar ability in Thursday’s double-overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden.

It caused many to take notice — and count ESPN analyst Jay Williams among them.

“Jayson Tatum is a top-5 player in the Eastern Conference,” Williams said Friday morning during his appearance on ESPN’s Get Up. “He is. He’s arrived in his third year.

“Just his game has evolved to that,” Williams said. “He’s making the game easy. He’s taking what’s given to him.”

Tatum finished with a game-high 39 points while going against fellow NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard on both ends of the floor.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers dished out praise of his own on Tatum after Thursday’s contest.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images