David Price’s four years with the Red Sox are something he won’t ever forget.

The pitcher, along with Mookie Betts, were traded from Boston to the Dodgers on Sunday. The deal became official Monday and the duo were introduced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Price played a big role in the 2018 Red Sox team, especially in the postseason when he got the monkey off his back and won Game 5 of the World Series to help lift Boston to its fourth championship in 15 seasons. And the southpaw reflected a bit about his time in a Sox uniform Wednesday.

“We won a lot of games,” Price said, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “We won three division titles and won a World Series in 2018. For myself, 2018 was very special there at the end. Those are very, very good memories for sure.”

It was an emotional 2018 for Price, who broke down to reporters after the World Series win while talking about his teammates.

But now he’ll try to bounce back from his 7-5 2019 season with his new team.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images