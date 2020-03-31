Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have an interesting situation on their hands.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale underwent Tommy John surgery Monday — his birthday — by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. That leaves Boston’s starting rotation fairly thin.

And with the COVID-19 crisis still in play, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, however, still has confidence in Boston’s rotation.

“We’ve certainly ramped them down considerably,” Bloom said, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “… We just want to keep them in a place where they will be able to ramp up as safely as possible while also making sure we’re not overtaxing them right now.”

Major League Baseball has postponed Opening Day for the time being.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images