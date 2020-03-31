Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world of sports to an abrupt halt as healthcare professionals work to get it under control.

Rudy Gobert was the NBA’s “patient zero” when he tested positive for the virus before teammate Donovan Mitchell’s test results came back positive, as well. Four players in the NHL have been confirmed to have COVID-19. And it recently made its way to Major League Baseball.

The Boston Red Sox announced March 24 a minor league player contracted the virus, prompting JetBlue Park to shut down for two weeks. And during a conference call Monday with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to discuss Chris Sale’s Tommy John surgery, he delivered some good news, via The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Minor leaguer who was diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 is doing well, and there have been no other positive tests, said GM Brian O'Halloran. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 30, 2020

There’s no timetable for if or when the MLB season will resume. But it’s certainly reassuring to know no other player has been infected by COVID-19.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images