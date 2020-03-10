Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Atalanta’s maiden UEFA Champions League voyage looks destined to blossom into a fairytale.

Valencia will host Atalanta on Tuesday at Camp de Mestalla in Valencia, Spain, in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 series. Atalanta will carry a 4-1 lead into the contest thanks to its Feb. 19 win over Valencia, and only an epic collapse will prevent the Italian club from reaching the quarterfinals of European soccer’s elite competition in its first attempt.

The Valencia-Atalanta game will take place behind closed doors due to Coronovirus fears.

BREAKING: Atalanta confirm their Champions League game vs. Valencia is to be played behind closed doors at Mestalla next week — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 5, 2020

UEFA will conduct the quarterfinal draw March 20.

Here’s how to watch Valencia versus Atalanta:

When: Tuesday, March 10, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

