Don Sweeney has done quite a bit of work to ensure that he doesn’t have a mass exodus of forwards at the same time.

So suffice to say when this offseason comes around, whenever that may be, he won’t need to worry too, too much about his situation up front.

Joakim Nordstrom is the lone unrestricted free agent, while Jake DeBrusk, Anders Bjork and Karson Kuhlman are among the forward RFAs. And while Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner were set to hit the open market this offseason, six- and three-year extensions, respecitively, locked them into Boston long-term.

