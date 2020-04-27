David Krejci plans on playing hockey in the fall of 2021.

Whether that’s in Boston or elsewhere, nobody really knows.

The Boston Bruins’ longtime center will be a free agent following the 2020-21 season, and he’ll be 35 years old when the 2021-22 season begins.

Considering how long Krejci has been around, it’s fair to wonder if next season will be his swan song. But he stated, quite clearly, Monday afternoon on a conference call with the media that will not be the case.

“I’m not planning on retiring, that’s for sure,” Krejci said. “I want to play after that, how long or what’s going to happen I don’t know. I guess we’ll see what happens after next year. But definitely not planning on going into the next season with it being my last.”

For years, Krejci and Patrice Bergeron have given Boston stability up the middle in its top six. The addition of Charlie Coyle last season, and his subsequent signing to a contract extension, certainly gives the Bruins the depth to weather the storm if Krejci decides to bolt in free agency. Still, though, that loss would be felt, as Krejci could center top lines for many teams around the NHL, and the Bruins have been in the fortunate spot of having him pivot the second unit.

Krejci currently is playing on a six-year, $43.5 million deal signed prior to the 2014 season, with his $7.25 annual cap hit the largest on the Bruins’ payroll.

When the current campaign paused, Krejci had 13 goals and 30 assists in 61 games.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images