Those whom Gordon Hayward took aback with his new look must recognize his need to keep a happy home.

The Boston Celtics explained Friday in a conference call with reporters why he shaved the beard, which has adorned his face for as long as most NBA fans care to remember. Hayward has been practicing social distancing at home with his family during the coronavirus pandemic, but his wife, Robyn, didn’t like how unkept his facial hair had become in recent weeks.

Gordon Hayward said he decided to shave because his beard was getting "a little scraggly" and his wife Robyn wasn't a fan: "I decided to shave it to release some of that tension for everybody." — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) April 10, 2020

Hayward stunned some people Friday when he appeared beardless in a touching video Boston Children’s Hospital shared on Twitter, in which he and one of his daughters thank emergency-room workers for their efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Hayward in 2014 said he keeps a beard on his face because “it makes me look like I’m not 12.” Roughly six years have passed, and Hayward, 30, now looks like he’s around 18.

However, it’s for the greater good.

