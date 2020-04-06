Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As Boston fans will readily tell you, the city’s sports teams (and their respective athletes) tend to have plenty of success.

Rob Gronkowski continued that trend Sunday night.

The former New England Patriots tight end, whose latest project has been taking part in WWE, won the WWE 24/7 championship at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday.

It actually wasn’t the first time a Boston athlete recently found some success in WWE. Celtics center Enes Kanter, who also is eyeing a future in WWE once his NBA days are done, claimed the “24/7: Raw” title (though he quickly lost it) back in September.

As such, Kanter pointed out the success of Boston sports following Gronk’s victory.

Boston always be winning pic.twitter.com/bXZbieHPah — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 6, 2020

An astute observation from Kanter, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images