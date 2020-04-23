Editor’s note: Starting April 14, NESN.com will give its readers an inside look into what our on-air talent is up to during this time when the sports world is on pause. See what everyone is binge-watching, stocking up on and doing to keep busy in our new “Home With NESN” series. You can catch up on every episode by clicking here.

You probably have a go-to snack now more than ever. So does our on-air talent.

We’re all trying to keep ourselves busy while healthcare workers are tirelessly working to get the coronavirus pandemic under control. And, much like us, NESN’s hosts and reporters have been heading to their refrigerators and pantries for snacks.

If you’re in Jack Edwards’ house, though, you might want to make sure there’s plenty of Teddie peanut butter in stock.

“If it got down to the last knife-full of Teddie’s chunky peanut butter, there might be blood shed in the Edwards house,” he said.

Noted.

See what Billy Jaffe, Dennis Eckersley, Sophia Jurksztowicz and our other talent have as their favorite snacks in the “Home With NESN” video above.