Editor’s note: NESN.com is giving readers an inside look into what our on-air talent is up to during this time while the sports world is on pause. See what everyone is binge-watching, stocking up on and doing to keep busy in our new “Home With NESN” series. You can catch up on every episode by clicking here.

Jack Edwards has made plenty of memorable calls during his time on air calling Boston Bruins games.

Edwards knows how to emphatically call a game and never lacks energy through the full 60 minutes of play. From the “Bergeron! Bergeron!” at the end of Game 7 of the 2013 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Maple Leafs to “Summertime is coming to Philadelphia!” in 2011 against the Flyers, there never was a shortage of electric quotes.

But what is Edwards’ all-time favorite?

In our final edition of Home With NESN, the Bruins play-by-play analyst tells us his best one and where the inspiration behind it came from. You can watch it in the video above!