With Saturday’s announcement of this summer’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees, including former Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett, the Class of 2020 is poised to be one of the most memorable yet.

It will certainly be bittersweet, however, as Kobe Bryant will be enshrined posthumously after his tragic and unexpected death in January.

In an interview with Shams Charania of the Athletic on Tuesday, Garnett spoke to just that.

“The fact that we’re all being congratulated and honored, not having Kob’ is going to affect everybody,” Garnett said. “He had such a pivotal part in the game itself, not just influence, but creation. I’d like to think that Kob’ created inadvertently an originality about himself. Timmy (Duncan) is the same thing. They both are unprecedented, not only athletes, but people. I feel more than honored to go in with these two, but Kobe not being there is going to be super emotional for everybody. The fact that the three of us actually pushed the other two into whether it was awards, All-Stars, battles, rings — we all three pushed the lines.”

Bryant won’t be there to accept the award, but his wife Vanessa spoke with ESPN this week to discuss what his induction would have meant to him and what it means to her family.

Garnett has even said that before joining the Celtics, he would have liked to link up with him on the Lakers. Undoubtedly, Garnett, Duncan and Bryant’s competitiveness with each other helped push themselves into the Hall of Fame. And Bryant’s work ethic and strive for excellence will continue to inspire those who come after him.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images