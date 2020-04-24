When the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005, Brett Favre was 35 years old.

When Jordan Love was drafted by Green Bay on Thursday night, Rodgers was 36 years old.

Rodgers backed up Favre for three years before becoming the Packers’ starter in 2008. Could Love have a similar story to what Rodgers has endured? Did Green Bay draft a quarterback because they want Rodgers’ successor and they know he’s not getting any younger?

Who knows, really. But it’s a fun topic considering how similar the situation already is to that of the Favre-Rodgers one.

But Twitter, predictably, did its thing when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Love to Green Bay.

Of course, there’s plenty of differences between the scenarios. But there’s nothing like a little drama to stir the pot.

NFL Draft Tracker: Live Results, Order For Every First-Round Pick

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images