When the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005, Brett Favre was 35 years old.

When Jordan Love was drafted by Green Bay on Thursday night, Rodgers was 36 years old.

Rodgers backed up Favre for three years before becoming the Packers’ starter in 2008. Could Love have a similar story to what Rodgers has endured? Did Green Bay draft a quarterback because they want Rodgers’ successor and they know he’s not getting any younger?

Who knows, really. But it’s a fun topic considering how similar the situation already is to that of the Favre-Rodgers one.

2005:

– Brett Favre 35 years old

– Packers select Aaron Rodgers 24th overall 2020:

– Aaron Rodgers 36 years old

– Packers select Jordan Love 26th overall pic.twitter.com/CvkGdIxGfU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 24, 2020

But Twitter, predictably, did its thing when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Love to Green Bay.

Wow. Rodgers is getting Rodgers'd https://t.co/nvDS73uBIC — Lee Schechter (@LeeSchechter) April 24, 2020

Aaron Rodgers finally understands how Brett Favre felt — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) April 24, 2020

Drama in Green Bay… #NFLDraft — Nathan Conley (@NathanConley) April 24, 2020

Full circle! Packers drafted Rodgers to replace Favre. Now they draft Love to replace Rodgers. It’s a bold, winning strategy from a great organization. — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) April 24, 2020

Packers take Jordan Love with a 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers, 15 years after they took Aaron Rodgers with a 35-year-old Brett Favre. Hoo boy. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) April 24, 2020

The irony of the Packers drafting Jordan Love to eventually take over for Aaron Rodgers. Somewhere Brett Favre has a big ‘ol smirk on his face. #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2020 — Chris Thomasson KIII (@ChrisThomasson7) April 24, 2020

How Brett Favre is gonna greet Aaron Rodgers next time he sees him pic.twitter.com/tIjKqCiGGK — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 24, 2020

Wondering what Rodgers is thinking about @packers first round-round pick? Like, holy crap, I’m gonna end up like Favre. Strange twist. @NFLDraft @NFL — Korey Mallien (@koreymallien1) April 24, 2020

Of course, there’s plenty of differences between the scenarios. But there’s nothing like a little drama to stir the pot.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images