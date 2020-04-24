Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Draft Day looked a little different this year.

For one, it was all done virtually. So instead of paddling prospects on a gondola to a floating stage on the Fountains of Bellagio, everyone stayed home. And what we lacked in production, we also lacked in fashion.

A fun part of the NFL Draft is seeing all the players dressed to the nines, iced out and in designer suits. That wasn’t exactly the case in 2020, though there were still some memorable looks. (We just wish the quality of the Zoom videos were better so we could get a better look at some of these wristwatches.)

Henry Ruggs III was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 12 pick. And if you’re going to get drafted from the comfort of your living room, you might as well go all out.

Ruggs straight-up wore a big white robe. Beyond how funny it was, the outfit was for a good cause. He was wearing the Old Spice robe to highlight the company’s donation to United Way on behalf of rookies from every team, per Darren Rovell.

It’s not to be comfortable. Raiders pick Henry Ruggs III got paid to wear that bathrobe. He’s wearing an Old Spice robe to call attention to the company's $320,000 donation to United Way on behalf of rookies from all 32 NFL teams to kickstart their community efforts. pic.twitter.com/qNAe5AAlim — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 24, 2020

A few other players kept things more casual too.

The Denver Broncos selected one of the best receivers in the class, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, with the No. 15 pick. The former Crimson Tide wideout rocked one of the best street ensembles, pairing a camo jacket with ripped white jeans and a simple white T-shirt.

New Orleans Saints selection Ceasar Ruiz went with camo as well.

Jean jackets took the place of suit jackets, too. Andrew Thomas, the New York Giants’ fourth overall pick, paired his with a bright red beanie and matching kicks, while the newest Cleveland Brown, No. 10 pick Jedrick Wils, rocked a Canadian Tuxedo.

And in the ultimate casual outfit, new offensive tackle for the New York Jets, Mekhi Becton, wore joggers and a white T-shirt to get his call. Power move.

This reaction = EVERYTHING. Family love 💚@nyjets picks the BEAST – Offensive Tackle Mekhi Becton. pic.twitter.com/CGSdpJAIE4 — NFL UK (@NFLUK) April 24, 2020

There were some more formal looks.

We’ll start with CeeDee Lamb, who went all-black-everything. Except, of course, for the group of chains around his neck. And that watch could be used as a deadly weapon. He wins the accessory contest.

Justin Jefferson had a fitting business casual look. Collard shirt, taupe pants and sneakers? The Minnesota Vikings new receiver can’t go wrong with that look. Casual, but classy.

The No. 5 overall selection, Tua Tagovailoa went with a much more traditional route. He donned a three-piece tailored suit with a gingham pattern, complete with a customized canvas inside the jacket.

“With The Fifth Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft, The Miami Dolphins Select Tua Tagovailoa” is our new favorite song 😁 📺 Watch the Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/MSqzdYJ9TK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 24, 2020

Basically, by default, Tagovailoa wins “best dressed.”

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images