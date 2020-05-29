Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Finally, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker gave professional sports the OK to resume in the state.

And with the executive order lifted, the Boston Celtics announced they are reopening the Auerbach Center in Brighton for workouts as starting Monday.

The access to the practice facility will be very limited, reserved for only four players at a time and staff deemed essential by the team. But for Danny Ainge, Celtics President of Basketball Operations, he’s just happy to get his guys back in the gym.

“We’re happy that our players will now have the option to work out individually in a safe environment at the Auerbach Center, and we hope it signals a step back towards playing basketball again,” Ainge said via the team’s statement.

For those Celtics who quarantined locally to Boston, it will be nice for them to have access to a state-of-the-art fitness facility designed for athletes of their caliber.

To that point, they’d been getting creative with workouts, even using household objects like suitcases to exercise.

But for those to left the state, returning would mean a two-week self quarantine upon arrival in Mass. It looks like a few teams including Boston had inquired about letting those players head directly to the league’s prospective campus site to train.

One thing for sure, it will be really nice to drive behind the Auerbach Center on Interstate-90 and actually see some lights on in there.

Thumbnail photo via NESN/Dakota Randall