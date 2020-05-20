Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s almost hard to remember that before the COVID-19 outbreak shut the NBA season down in March, the Boston Celtics were a blast to watch.

Of course, Jayson Tatum was on an absolute tear, putting himself in the conversation as one of the league’s young superstars.

But all the while, teammate Jaylen Brown quietly was putting together a campaign that saw him as one of the NBA’s most efficient scorers, despite trailing Tatum and Kemba Walker in scoring for the Celtics.

As noted by @nbacircles on Instagram, Brown wildly has been under appreciated this season.

Among players who average 20 points per game, Brown had the highest effective field goal percentage (55.9 percent) and was second in averages for field goals (49 percent) and 2-point field goals (55.2 percent) among guards.

And these numbers only seem to get better in transition.

He also has the lowest usage, second fewest touches, third lowest time of possession and the forth-most points-per-touch.

And while Brown has been one of the NBA’s most improved players this season, he’s also emerged as a young player who is wise well beyond his years.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images