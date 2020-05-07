Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Editor’s note: Starting April 14, NESN.com will give its readers an inside look into what our on-air talent is during this time while the sports world is on pause. See what everyone is binge-watching and doing to stay busy. See what everyone is up to by clicking here.

We’re entering Week 8 with no sports, leaving fans hungry for anything worth their attention.

Or… maybe they’re just hungry.

NESN’s on-air talent sure have been hungry while in self-quarantine. And they revealed their favorite quarantine snacks in the latest edition of “Home With NESN.”

Check out the new segment above!