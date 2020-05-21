One of the leading factors in Rob Gronkowski deciding to sit out the 2019 NFL season was to get his body right, and he did just that.

In addition to recovering from a handful of lingering injuries, Gronkowski also took stress off his body by dropping some weight. But now, as he gears up for his return to football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronk is building his frame back up, and he’s not too far away from his ideal playing weight.

“My lowest I got to was 240 and it felt good, you know?” Gronkowski told CBS Sports’ Chris Hassel on Wednesday. “I’ve been above 260 pounds basically my whole entire life since high school. Since my senior year of high school — the end of senior year — I was 260. I’ve never been under 260 since then, so it felt good just to drop that weight. Ease up my joints, let my body, you know, free. I kind of felt like that weight was bloated weight, too.

“So it felt good to get rid of it, and now it’s time to build back upon it. You know, putting lean muscle on my body and get ready for an NFL season like I never have before. It’s a different way, different type of training style I’m doing and everything. I’m about 257 pounds right now. Everyone thinks I’m like 240, 230, but I’m basically four more protein shakes away from being at my playing weight. So I’m excited about that and I’ll definitely be at my weight when it’s time to go. I’ll be around 260 to 265 when it’s time to roll.”

It’s clear the five-time Pro Bowl selection is eager to strap the pads back on after a year off. This notion was made evident by how Gronkowski felt about missing out on the Buccaneers’ informal workout Tuesday.

