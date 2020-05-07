Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even with hockey idle, the Boston Bruins have made a little news.

The B’s on Friday signed back up goalie Jaroslav Halak to a one-year contract situation, stabilizing Boston’s NHL goaltending situation for another season.

In the latest “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen break down the Halak signing and evaluate the latest developments as the NHL eyes a restart to the season.

Plus, they speak with Bruins 2019 first-round pick Johnny Beecher about everything from his first year playing college hockey to Tom Brady’s free agency decision. For our full feature story on Beecher, click here.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/1b9a2a4a.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images