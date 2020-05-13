Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a delay, sure, but UFC Fight Night has arrived.

Following a fairly successful UFC 249 on Saturday, UFC Fight Night is set to go off Wednesday night in Jacksonville. And, unsurprisingly, the event will take place without fans.

Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will fight in the much-anticipated main event. You also can take part in NESN’s UFC Fight Night Challenge on NESN Games.

Here’s how you can watch UFC Fight Night.

When: Wednesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. ET (prelims); 9 p.m. ET (main card)

TV: PPV

Live Stream: ESPN+ PPV

Thumbnail photo via Jason da Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images