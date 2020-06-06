Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara continues to use his platform to speak out against racism and police brutality.

The Boston Bruins captain was spotted marching in a peaceful Brookline, Mass. protest Friday and shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on Saturday, admitting he’s still struggling to find the right words in the wake of the senseless death of George Floyd.

“For the last 13 days I have been sick about George Floyd’s murder. I have taken time to think and listen. Time to find bravery and time to try to find the right words, though I’ll admit I’m still struggling.

“First thing is first and let me be clear: I stand with the Black community. Black Lives Matter. There is no room in this world for racism. Period.

“Sure, I’ve dealt with my own share of adversity as an outsider living in this country but I recognize my challenges were not made harder, or impossible, because of the color of my skin.

“I will never know what it’s like to walk down a street and feel unsafe. No one should have to experience that feeling.

“We have to take better care of each other and respect each other. Equality must be a priority. Anything less is unacceptable.

“I learned a lot yesterday and had good, honest conversations. Not only did we take steps in a walk but we made strides in learning and educating together. But it doesn’t stop there.

“I will continue to stand – and walk – with you.

“I have your back.

“Zdeno Chara”

Wow.

Chara’s message is powerful as he joins the likes of Red Sox pitcher Colin McHugh and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Vincent Poirer and Enes Kanter to participate in Black Lives Matter protests.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images