Are you confused by NASCAR’s new paint scheme concept?

If so, you soon will get answers to all your questions.

NASCAR reportedly will experiment with a new paint scheme in next month’s All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The concept, which features numbers slid back toward the rear of the car, got a vote of confidence from Dale Earnhardt Jr., among others.

But why would NASCAR want to move the numbers back? If you thought it had something to do with branding opportunities, you’d be right, but the answer really doesn’t have to be that complicated.

Evidence:

Just trying something different ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/5yKF0AlD9z — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 16, 2020

Thanks for clearing that up, guys. Big thanks.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images