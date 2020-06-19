Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Famous stunt performer Steve-O is pretty used to feeling pain throughout his life and the former “Jackass” star learned what it’s like to get pinned down by not one, but two UFC champions.

Steve-O was in Albuquerque for a charity project with Jon Jones. But before the duo went out to help the community, the UFC light heavyweight champion gave him a tour of the Jackson Wink MMA gym where he gave him a taste of what his opponents feel in the octagon.

🤙🏾There’s going to be fun pic.twitter.com/IkKSpOlVoT — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 17, 2020

It definitely looked like Jones took it easy on Steve-O, but former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm didn’t, as she pinned him to the ground viciously.

Later on, Jones and Steve-O did some skateboarding tricks for the people of Albuquerque. Jones laid flat on his back as the comedian propelled over the champion.

Finally and most importantly, they performed charitable efforts like handing out toiletries and clothing to people in need.

Glad to have my man Steve~O’s help pic.twitter.com/5REQeEMzDV — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 18, 2020

Following his DWI arrest, Jones has been making positive headlines. Prior to his charitable outing with Steve-O, Jones confronted vandals and also aided residents in cleaning up Albuquerque after parts of the city were damaged due to rioting.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images