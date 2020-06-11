If you never heard of Ray Ciccarelli until earlier this week, you’re not alone.

The NASCAR truck series driver decided to leave the sport at the end of the season after the Confederate flag was banned from being displayed at events. Apparently, that didn’t sit well with Ciccarelli.

Ciccarelli had yet to win a race and wasn’t a household name. But people certainly were talking about him Wednesday and Thursday night. And, unsurprisingly, Twitter reacted appropriately.

