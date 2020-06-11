Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you never heard of Ray Ciccarelli until earlier this week, you’re not alone.

The NASCAR truck series driver decided to leave the sport at the end of the season after the Confederate flag was banned from being displayed at events. Apparently, that didn’t sit well with Ciccarelli.

#NASCAR Truck driver/owner Ray Ciccarelli says he won’t continue in NASCAR after this year. He cited his reasons in this Facebook post: pic.twitter.com/NKrgPZFvyJ — John Haverlin (@JohnHaverlin) June 10, 2020

Ciccarelli had yet to win a race and wasn’t a household name. But people certainly were talking about him Wednesday and Thursday night. And, unsurprisingly, Twitter reacted appropriately.

NASCAR truck driver Ray Ciccarelli has never even won a race. Like the confederacy, he knows how to quit while he’s behind. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 11, 2020

BREAKING: NASCAR truck driver Ray Ciccarelli will quit because they banned the Confederate flag UPDATE: We still don't know who Ray Ciccarelli is UPDATE: Actually, we don't know what a NASCAR truck driver is UPDATE: Actually nevermind, no one cares — Nico COVID Haircut XW (@Nicoxw1) June 11, 2020

Honestly gotta respect Ray Ciccarelli for making his entire racing career an ode to the Confederacy by staunchly refusing to win EVER pic.twitter.com/LUxDADmimp — Aaron West (@oeste) June 11, 2020

A moment of silence as #NASCAR mourns the loss of racin' redneck Ray Ciccarelli, who is going to take his Confederate flag, Hurt Feelings and zero wins and no poles in 18 races and go home to mama — George Diaz (@georgediaz) June 11, 2020

Ray Ciccarelli is apparently 0-31 in Nascar. So, he's never done well with different races. #RayCiccarelli — Evan (@skinnycoolkid) June 11, 2020

Ray ciccarelli’s career in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/r3EVk7zvt0 — the CEO (@Studhamtime4) June 11, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images