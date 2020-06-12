Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chaim Bloom appears to have pretty decent fashion sense.

The Boston Red Sox’s new chief baseball officer turned some heads during the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday by wearing a pretty electric Red Sox cardigan.

Whenever television coverage of the draft cut to Bloom’s office, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but commend his look.

Hard to have more swagger than Chaim Bloom tonight pic.twitter.com/OyWMy9WqzU — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) June 12, 2020

Chaim Bloom sweater grade: A+ pic.twitter.com/opidcE0PlF — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) June 11, 2020

ALL-TIME sweater and swagger from Chaim Bloom @RedSox pic.twitter.com/VDMl5lG7A8 — The Show’s Sabermetrician (@SSabermetrician) June 11, 2020

Chaim Bloom lookin ready to take on the New York Highlanders 9 in a game of Base Ball down at Hilltop Park https://t.co/gkrtT3mTDc — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) June 11, 2020

Chaim Bloom swagged ALL THE WAY OUT! 😂 This is a dude that knows what he’s doing. pic.twitter.com/VpU8BtP6mW — Titletown Beat (@TitletownBeat) June 12, 2020

Bloom and the Red Sox had four picks to work with in the five-round draft, and he selected Nick Yorke, Blaze Jordan, Kyle Wu-Yelland and Shane Drohan.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images