Chaim Bloom appears to have pretty decent fashion sense.

The Boston Red Sox’s new chief baseball officer turned some heads during the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday by wearing a pretty electric Red Sox cardigan.

Whenever television coverage of the draft cut to Bloom’s office, folks on Twitter couldn’t help but commend his look.

Bloom and the Red Sox had four picks to work with in the five-round draft, and he selected Nick Yorke, Blaze Jordan, Kyle Wu-Yelland and Shane Drohan.

