The Red Sox reportedly are interested in adding some star power to their outfield.

Boston is among a handful of teams “mentioned as possibilities” to sign free agent Yasiel Puig, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday night during “MLB Tonight”. Heyman identified the San Francisco Giants, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres as other possible landing spots for the 29-year-old outfielder.

The Red Sox currently have Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Kevin Pillar, Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez on their outfield depth chart.

Puig hit .267 with 24 homers, 84 RBIs and 19 stolen basses last season across 149 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians.

