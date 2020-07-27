Marcus Cannon is considering opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a report Monday from the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.
Cannon, who battled non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma early in his NFL career, is “looking at (the opt-out option) critically and discussing it with his family,” per Guregian’s report.
“It wouldn’t be surprising for him to take a leave,” Guregian wrote Monday. “According to the source, however, ‘nothing has been determined.’ ”
Cannon, who turned 32 in May has been the Patriots’ primary starter at right tackle since 2016. He started 15 games last season, missing one with a shoulder injury.
A Cannon opt-out would be a major blow for New England’s offense. Behind starters Cannon and Isaiah Wynn, the Patriots’ depth chart at tackle currently consists of Korey Cunningham, Yodny Cajuste and 2020 sixth-round draft pick Justin Herron.
Cunningham has seven career NFL appearances and was a healthy scratch for all but one game last season, his first with the Patriots. Cajuste and Herron have yet to make their NFL debuts. Second-team All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney also has tackle experience.
Fullback Danny Vitale and guard Najee Toran opted out of the season Monday, opening two spots on the Patriots’ 80-man roster. The team reportedly filled one by re-signing undrafted rookie receiver Will Hastings.
More Patriots: Vitale, Toran Opt Out Of 2020 Season
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports