Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marcus Cannon is considering opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a report Monday from the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.

Cannon, who battled non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma early in his NFL career, is “looking at (the opt-out option) critically and discussing it with his family,” per Guregian’s report.

“It wouldn’t be surprising for him to take a leave,” Guregian wrote Monday. “According to the source, however, ‘nothing has been determined.’ ”

Cannon, who turned 32 in May has been the Patriots’ primary starter at right tackle since 2016. He started 15 games last season, missing one with a shoulder injury.

A Cannon opt-out would be a major blow for New England’s offense. Behind starters Cannon and Isaiah Wynn, the Patriots’ depth chart at tackle currently consists of Korey Cunningham, Yodny Cajuste and 2020 sixth-round draft pick Justin Herron.

Cunningham has seven career NFL appearances and was a healthy scratch for all but one game last season, his first with the Patriots. Cajuste and Herron have yet to make their NFL debuts. Second-team All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney also has tackle experience.

Fullback Danny Vitale and guard Najee Toran opted out of the season Monday, opening two spots on the Patriots’ 80-man roster. The team reportedly filled one by re-signing undrafted rookie receiver Will Hastings.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports