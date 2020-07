Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. continued to be a bright spot in the Boston Red Sox’s lineup.

The outfielder continued his hot start to the season in Boston’s 7-4 loss to the New York Mets on Monday night, collecting his seventh hit in his fourth game.

Bradley went 1-for-3 with a walk against the Mets as he extended his hot streak.

For more, check out the clip above from Monday’s “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images